KAMPALA — The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to streamline the exchange of information and technical assistance in the Investigation and Prosecution of Cybercrime.

The UCC was represented by Ag. Executive Director Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo and Abdul Sallam Waiswa the Head Legal while DPP Jane Frances Abodo and her Deputy Mr Charles Elem Ogwal signed on behalf of the ODPP.

The MoU between UCC and the ODPP establishes a network for mutual provision of information and assistance in a timely and efficient manner.

The other provisions under the MoU will enable both parties to provide technical support, capacity building, training and information sharing.

In her remarks at the signing, the Ag. Executive Director said the MoU will help establish a centralised cyber crime prosecution unit to coordinate, manage and improve the prosecution of cyber crimes.

“One of the challenges has been level of resources in terms of skills, personnel and equipment, now through this partnership, we seek to leverage on each of us has as strength,” she said. “The experience from the ODPP side, we have lawyers in UCC who are licensed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to prosecute on behalf of government cases, in terms of caselaod, we will work collaboratively to make sure that we push through cases in courts of law so that we get actual convictions for the various crimes in cyber crimes and other related cases”.

the Ag. Executive Director added that both parties also seek to leverage the capability that they have, noting that: “As UCC, we have facilities can be required to support ODPP.”

On her part, Lady Judge Jane Frances Abodo, the Director of Public Prosecutions lauded the partnership between her office and the UCC.

“The ODPP and UCC have been working together on a number of issues and today we witness the signing of this MOU to formalize our long relationship,” the DPP said.

The explained that the MoU sought to improve the ability of Prosecutors in the prosecution of Cybercrime and ultimately all crimes through provision of technical support, capacity building, training and information sharing.

According to the Africa Cyber Security Report on Uganda for 2019/2020, Uganda lost $11,446,603,500 in 2019, and that the Cybercrime incidents are on the increase; 248 cases in 2019 from 198 in 2018.

The DPP said many cybercrime cases are not reported by the victims due to fear of reputation damage..

“Not forgetting murders, online child abuses, human trafficking and many other cases involving the use of the Cyber Space,” the Lady Judge Abodo said. “When I assumed office as DPP, I immediately observed that ODPP needed to quickly refocus to deal with cybercrime. I decided to create and establish the Cybercrime Unit of the ODPP as a specialized unit, in order to prioritize, solicit and build relationships with willing entities to fast track the investigation and prosecution of cybercrime”.

The DPP was optimistic that the collaboration will improve the capacity and competence of Prosecutors in dealing with cybercrime and crimes.

