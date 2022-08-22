ABU DHABI — President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of AED 25 million of urgent humanitarian aid to those affected and displaced due to torrential rains and floods in Sudan, to help alleviate their suffering and improve their living conditions.

The directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to provide such assistance are an expression of the solidarity of the UAE and its people with the Sudanese people in such dire circumstances.

The relief aid also aims to support Sudan’s efforts and capabilities in containing the fallout of the torrential rains that flooded vast areas across the country.

This gesture testifies to the deep-rooted relations that the two countries share, and aligns with the UAE’s policy and its humanitarian mission to offer a helping hand to underprivileged communities around the world, through relief and humanitarian programmes and projects, which help alleviate their suffering and drive their development efforts

