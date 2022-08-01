KAMPALA – Police at Old Kampala working with the Flying Squad Unit have arrested seven suspects on allegations of stealing motor vehicles and theft of cattle.

In the operation which was conducted on the 28th July 2022 in Lungujja Lubaga Division Kampala, police recovered motor vehicle UAY 581R which was reported stolen from Ndejje on the 22nd of July and 32 heads of cattle.

Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson says upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that they are also involved in the robbery of different types of motor vehicles including; Nadia, Wish, Ipsum and Noah.

“They then remove the rear seats and use them to transport stolen cattle from Nakasongola, Nakaseke, Kiboga and Kyankwazi districts. The cows are later sold to two people identified by the suspects as Lubinga Musa from whose home in Lungujja we recovered 9 cows and Bika Joseph where 23 cows were recovered from his home in Lungujja,” he said in a statement.

He added, “Both buyers were arrested. Other suspects in custody include Maseruka Ashraf, Seruwu Muhammad, Semanda Ivan, Tumwine Fred and Kamugisha Brian. They are all detained at Cps Kampala flying squad on allegations of theft of cattle.”

