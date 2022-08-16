KAMPALA-The Directorate of CID has arrested and charged to court, a one Mugarura Mike, the prime suspect and mastermind behind major phone scams in the country.

According to Police spokesperson SCP Fred Enanga, the scammers utilized a network of call centers to call potential victims within the country as part of the scheme.

“They would obtain personally identifiable information obtained from a number of sources including websites of MDAs, like immigration foreigners with deportation; URA for tax related scams, NSSF for scams on benefits, UCC with threats of sim card de-registration and other mobile telephone networks, lawyers threatening legal action etc. As part of the scam victims were convinced to part with money,” Enanga explained in a statement.

He said Mugarura’s arrest came following investigations into more than 54 incidents since 2009.

Enanga futher noted that among them, are his personation of Gen. Salim Saleh, Rtd Major Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, Rtd Col. Dr. Kiiza Besigye, Professor Ogenga Latigo, The CGP Dr. Byabashaija, the late BOU Governor Mutebile, Hon, Sam kutesa, Business Mogal Patrick Bitature, Al Hajji Moses Kigongo, Robert Kabushenga(former CEO Vision Group), Brig. Mayombo’s son, and many others VIPs, whom they personated without their knowledge, and defrauded victims.

He revealed that in the most recent phone scam, they targeted forensic officers in districts and regions.

“The prime suspect together with 4 others namely; Eletu Moses, Arim Rifad, Mwebembezi Patrick and Rwothomia Demick, acquired UTL line 0414673797 and MTN line 0776-318856, and started targeting SOCO’s alleged for training courses in UK, USA and South Africa. They would demand money for processing travel documents and defraud them,” said Enanga.

Mugarura was charged with 4 counts of personation, Act, 2 counts of obtaining money by false pretence, Act, while the 4 other accomplices of Eletu, Arim, Mwebembezi and Rwothonia , were charged with conspiracy to defraud.

Enanga said they carried out sufficient research and in an organized manner, constructed narratives, with details of work stations, phone numbers, names and addresses; where they easily convinced their unsuspecting victims in all the scams.

“Several exhibits including lists of names, phone numbers of potential victims, of progress, 7 mobile phones, other notebooks, hand written scripts that the scam workers used for talking to victims with elaborate details,” he said.

