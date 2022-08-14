KAMPALA – In liaison with the Police, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, has arrested Nahurira Danson, a Post Bank official for fraudulently processing and issuing financial cards to people.

He allegedly charges UGX1.2m to issue cards that enable people with loans in one bank to acquire loans in other banks.

Also, a one Tumwiine Evarist was arrested for conspiring to process and acquire a land title on government land at Kyarwabuganda. The said land measures approximately 14.62 hectares and has a health Center III, 2 cattle dams, LC 11 Administrative Units, playgrounds etc.

“Upon his arrest, Tumwiine was also found in possession of 2 Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Identity Cards indicating that he is the Senior Staff Surveyor of Masaka and Mbarara. He also had land applications, original land files & land titles,” said the Anti-Corruption Unit on Twitter.

He further tried to bribe Anti-Corruption Unit officials by sending his friend, Mungereza Edward who was also arrested for offering and giving UGX5m with the purpose of making them release Tumwiine Evarist.”

