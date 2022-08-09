KAMPALA– Following closure of several schools for the second term holidays, Uganda Police Force Ag CP Child and Family Protection Department ACP Maureen Atuhaire has tipped parents on parenting
- Create time with your children to share with you both the good and bad experiences they may have experienced while at school.
- Organize tours, visits to the beach or walks to have ample time with your children in order to bridge any gap that could be between you and your children.
- Engage your children on academic performance, targets and next plans.
- Take time to discover your children’s passion and capabilities. Support them to achieve their future dreams.
- Interest your children in important conversations such as investments, saving, money making ventures/businesses, farming, climate change, health and governance issues among others.
- Engage children on sexuality education. Information to be shared with children should be age appropriate.
- Limit children’s visits to friends, neighbours, shops, shopping malls and relatives’ homes. This is meant to protect them from any sexual and physical abuse.
- Monitor and watch out for the vampires especially the male vampires in your home. Remember that defilers and child abusers can also be in your homes.
- Be mindful of what children watch on Television. Limit the time children spend watching TV and engage them in household chores as well.
- Ensure that the children get a balanced diet in order to have a break from the school menu. This helps in both the physical and cognitive development of the child.
- Dress your children appropriately so that predators don’t mistake them for being adults (men and women) yet they are still children. Remember that both boys and girls can be defiled.
- Be exemplary to your children.
- Carry your children along with you to church. A life without God is a life without purpose
- Above all, give your children unconditional love; the same way your God loves you unconditionally.
