NAIROBI – Four of the seven members of Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have refused to endorse the Presidential results, saying they were “opaque”.

On the evening of Monday, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto with the biggest percentage of votes, 50.49%.

Ruto’s rival, Raila Odinga lost with over 48%, according to the commission.

The four members of the electoral commission claim the results were rigged.

“We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced because of the opaque nature of this last phase of the general election,” said Juliana Cherera, the vice-chairperson of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We are going to give a comprehensive statement… and again we urge Kenyans to keep calm. There is an open door that people can go to court and the rule of law will prevail,” she said.

Mr Odinga’s party agent earlier alleged that there were “irregularities” and “mismanagement” in the election.

This was the first time Mr Ruto, 55, had run for president. He has served as deputy president for 10 years, but fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who backed Mr Odinga to succeed him.

