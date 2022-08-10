MBALE – Ministry of Public Service has written to the Namisindwa district Chief administrative officer to explain why the district has recruited beyond recommended workers.

According to the letter, Namisindwa District Service Commission in May this year was told to recruit only seven positions of extensions workers but they recruited 19.

The letter further says that they were also given 23 positions to recruit for primary teachers but that they recruited 106 teachers beyond the required numbers and out of recommended 106 parish chiefs and town agents, the district recruited150 also far above the required numbers.

The Ministry wants the CAO, Mr. Franco Olabor to go and explain to the Ministry why the service commission recruited beyond the numbers which government required.

Information gathered from the district by this reporter reveals that the extra numbers of workers were told to pay between Shs. 2M to Shs 5 M by the Mr. Alabor in order to access payroll.

Mr. Emma Bwayo, Namisindwa district youth councilor says that most of those extra workers have appointments but the people have not been posted anywhere to work and have not been getting salary since they were recruited in June.

He revealed that as a district they are happy that the Ministry has written to him to explain saying that this will end corruption which has gone to high levels in the district.

Mr. Jackson Wakwaika the Namisindwa district LCV chairperson has blamed Councilor Youth Emma Bwayo and other district councilors for fighting his leadership and the district by petitioning to the Ministry about the recruitment exercise.

He added that there was no law they broke in recruiting beyond the number since the district still needs more workers in new created administrative unites.

Mr. Wakwaika says that each financial year they have been taking back billions of money meant to pay workers adding that since last recruitment, they taken back Shs 460M the national treasury just because the district is understaffed.

The CAO Namisindwa Mr. Franco Olabor declined to give a comment saying that he had responded back to the letter in writing to the Ministry and that he is waiting for response before speaking to the media.

Mr. Stephen Weyusya said this type of intervention by the parent Ministry is going to help curb corruption in the district.

“And this is because the DSC recruited but after sometime, the CAO also started recruiting beyond the required numbers and we have very many unemployed children who paid in money, were given fake letters by the CAO and are walking daily to the district to be deployed,” said Mr Weyusya, a retired civil servant.

