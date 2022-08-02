BUDUUDA – Landside has hit Bududa district leaving hundreds of people homeless with properties like houses, crops, and animals buried.

According to Samson Natsambwa, the deputy chief administrative officer of Bududa district, the landslide hits Bushiika sub-county Bufutsa parish in villages like Sihamosi Bunamasa, Bukitongo, and Nangwe this afternoon after rains that pounded in the area since last night.

He added that no life has been lost after people left their homes yesterday on sensing that the crack across the mountain was widening.

Mr Natsambwa also urged the people living in disaster-prone areas in the district to vacate those areas because the crack that cuts across Mt Elgon from Bukwo through Sironko and Bududa to Namisindwa is widening at a very fast rate.

The Mudslide comes barely two days after floods from the mountains due to heavy down pour, burst the River Nabuyonga, River Namatala, flooded the town killing about 23 people. Ends

Blacklisted areas:

The team has blacklisted Bumwalukani, Bunanyuma, Shalo, Buwali, Nametsi, Mabono, Bushiyi hills in Bududa and Kato, Butoto, Buwabwala, Bumbo, Tsekululu and Sono hills in Manafwa as the areas where the soils are still moving and where mudslides are likely to occur anytime.

Past disasters

Past disasters: In March 2010, landslides hit Nametsi village in Bududa District killing 350 people and displacing thousands.

In 2011 a mudslide in Bulambuli killed about 28 people. In March 2012, mudslides killed six people in Sironko District and in June 2012, another mudslide buried 18 people in Bududa District

