NEBBI— MTN Uganda in partnership with Ker Alur Kingdom has launched the MTN sponsored inter county bicycle racing competitions.

The race is a build-up to the 12th coronation anniversary of the King of Ker Alur, His Royal Majesty Ubimu Phillip Rauni III, in October.

This sports activity is part of other social-cultural activities supported by MTN, as part of the partnership agreement signed with the Ker Alur Kingdom in 2019.

The bicycle race event is the first ever MTN-sponsored activity in Ker Alur Kingdom.

It will be implemented under the theme “Ending Child Pregnancies and Marriage in Alur land”.

The launch of Nwech Gari mipyem ma Ker Alur Oyobo MTN (Ker Alur MTN bicycle races) was held at Nebbi primary school in Nebbi Municipality, were the race kit was unveiled to the public and members of the press.

Representing MTN Uganda at the launch, Phillip Odoi, MTN Uganda’s Northern and West Nile Region Business Manager affirmed that the Ker Alur MTN bicycle races, reinforce the objective of the partnership between MTN Uganda and Ker Alur, which is uplifting the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Ker Alur Kingdom through sports, education, and health initiatives.

“As MTN, we are strongly grounded in the belief that we are good together. We only succeed if the communities in which we operate succeed. We are therefore happy to join hands with the Kingdom of Ker Alur to champion the fight against teenage pregnancies and early marriages through awareness amplified by the Ker Alur MTN bicycle races,” said Odoi.

Registration for the MTN Uganda sponsored bicycle races will start tomorrow 7th to 15th August 2022. The preliminary races to select the riders that will represent the Alur sub-regions of Jonam, Padyere & Okoro, will be held between 18th and 22nd August in each of the regions. The grand finale shall be held on 27th August 2022 in Nebbi Municipality.

Registration for the races is free. All registration will be conducted in the chiefdoms within the sub-regions.

Vincent Ochaya, the Executive Director of Ker Alur Kingdom thanked MTN Uganda for supporting this social activity in the kingdom and for recognizing the value that cultural institutions have in the community.

“These bicycle races will offer us a platform to sensitize the people in Alur land about the dangers of teenage pregnancies and marriage as we strive to address the issue of poor maternal health in our region,” Ochaya said.

According to the Ker Alur kingdom officials, there is a current need to address insufficient maternity facilities in Alwi Health Centre III in Pakwach District, Pawong Health Centre III in Nebbi District, and Zeu Health Centre III Zombo District. To that end, MTN Uganda is set to officially launch a maternity ward at Pakwach Health Center IV that it refurbished and re-equipped to extend improved maternal services in the area.

In addition to Ker Alur Kingdom, MTN Uganda has partnered with other cultural institutions like Bunyoro, Tooro, Ker Kwaro (Acholi), and Busoga Kingdom, to support efforts to uplift the socio-economic, and cultural wellbeing of these communities in the areas of health, education, and sports.

