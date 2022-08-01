MBALE – The police have identified the occupants of a Super Custom Car that was swept off the road by Saturday morning’s floods killing all of them.

Speaking to the media 1 August, the Elgon region police spokesperson, ASP Rogers Taitika said the occupants were residents of Kampala who were headed for an Introduction ceremony in Kabwangasi, Butebo district.

Out of the eleven occupants, police has managed to recover 10 bodies with five fully identified as; Edrine Ahabwe, 34, Andrew Wangali, 27 from Budaka, Jenipher Mutuzo 32, Alex Masereka and Abudala-Hakimu Bogi from Kawempe.

Mr Taitika said police was unable to identify others because their identifications had been swept by the floods.

Death toll rises as more bodies recovered

Meanwhile, the number of people killed after River Nabuyonga burst its banks, sending a torrent of mud barreling into homes has risen to 21, police has said.

By press time, a team of Red Cross workers and local people armed with sticks and ropes were still picking through the rubble on Monday, in search of more victims of the floods which took place on Sunday 31 July in Mbale City.

Related