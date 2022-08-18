MASAKA —The High Court in Masaka District has pushed its ruling to Tuesday August 23 in which renowned herbal researcher David Senfuka accuses leaders in Bukomansimbi of rallying squirters to defy paying him annual subscription fee (Busuulu) on his two square kilometers’ land in Budda village, Kisojjo Sub County.

Through his lawyer of M/S Katutsi & Lamunu, Advocates, Dr. Ssenfuka in April this year sued Mr. Fred Kalema, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Bukomansimbi, Fred Kayiira Nyenje the Chairperson LC V and the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka— accusing them of inciting Bibanja holders on his land never to pay him Busuulu.

Mr. Julius Bulora, the Masaka High Court Deputy Registrar informed both parties that their much sought-after pplication would be decided on Tuesday at exactly 9:30 am instead of Wednesday August 17 as earlier set.

Background

“In the year 2021, the plaintiff (Ssenfuka) filed two suits, No. 084 of 20211 and No. 085 of 2021, in the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Masaka against some of the occupants of his land seeking, among others, declarations that they occupied it illegally since they are neither bona fide nor lawful occupants,” reads part of the Suit.

“The persons against whom the Plaintiff filed the said suit, which is still pending hearing and disposal, sought the political intervention of the 2nd and 3rd Defendants and indeed the 2nd and 3rd Defendants, while well knowing that the matter was still pending in Court and therefore sub judice, convened a rally of all the residents of Budda on the 8th day of March, 2022 and at the said rally made very damning accusations against the Plaintiff and incited the said residents of Budda against the Plaintiff,” it adds.

According to the court documents, Nyenge and Kalema, while addressing the residents reportedly said that Dr. Ssenfuka has no rights over the contested land and incited the residents not to allow the Plaintiff step foot thereon.

“As a result of the incitement of and by the 2nd and 3rd Defendants of the residents of Budda against the Plaintiff, the Plaintiff for fear of his life cannot step foot on his land and more portions of his land are being taken by persons who are unknown to him,” it states

He in the Suit asked Court to declare that the trio violated the sub judice rule.

“A declaration that the utterances made by the Defendants against the Plaintiff were meant to and actually incited the people on his land against him and put his life at risk of harm and permanent injunction restraining the Defendants and their subordinates from commenting about the Plaintiff’s suits against some people on his land in Budda”.

Dr. Ssenfuka speaks out

Dr. Senfuka said that he will not rest until he gets justice because it’s hypocritical for the RDC and his colleagues to rally locals against him.

“I have no problem with the RDC and his colleagues going to the said land and meet the residents but what they speak when they are there is what disturbes me, why rally locals against me who is seeking what rightfully belongs to me,” he said.

Senfuka also hit at the area MP Kayemba Solo whom he said went to Parliament and accused him (Senfuka) of chasing people off land.

“Another problem we have are these politicians because they think they will get there politics from Parliament to people’s businesses we won’t accept that nonsense because the truth no one is being chased off the land because it’s where I am born, I have the recordings of hisbfake meetings with me,” he said.

He said that he seeks Court to stop the RDC and LCV never to step on the said land and most important to incite violence

