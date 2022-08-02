KAMPALA —Airtel Uganda, a long-standing partner with Makerere University has committed to supporting the centenary celebrations in a series of planned activities.

In demonstration of this support, Airtel Uganda has today committed UGX20,000,000 (Twenty Million shillings) as an initial contribution to the organization of the centenary celebrations.

As part of the celebration’s activities, Makerere University started a fundraising drive to raise funds for improving the infrastructure at East Africa’s oldest University that opened its doors to 14-day students in 1922. The yearlong celebrations started in October 2021 and will end in October 2022.

“Airtel Uganda appreciates the role of manpower training that Makerere University has played in the social economic transformation of Uganda. We have come here to support this course that we believe will go a long way in meeting the objective of the centenary celebrations. We are particularly humbled by the support of Makerere University in ensuring that we have a good pool of talent from which we recruit our people. Keep up the good work” said M/s Flavia Lwanga, the Human Resources Director, Airtel Uganda.

While receiving the donation from Airtel Uganda, the Vice Chancellor, Makerere University, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe commented “We are pleased that Airtel Uganda, our long-standing partner has come to support us with this cause. We look forward to more partnerships and projects that can increase the stock of innovations and increase access to technology-assisted teaching, learning, research, and development”

Related