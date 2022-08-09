KAMPALA — Coca-Cola Beverage Uganda (CCBU) has launched an exciting three-months Under the Crown (UTC) promotion dubbed ‘Believe and Win Ug’.

This campaign presents a unique opportunity for Ugandan consumers to win exciting prizes worth millions of shillings by simply purchasing Coca-Cola products; Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Novida, Krest or Stoney 300ml glass bottle and checking under the crown to participate.

As part of the promotion, lucky Ugandans will stand a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip(T&Cs) to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with hundreds more winning Television sets and smart phones from World Cup global partner Hisense, Multichoice Decoders from official broadcaster Multichoice Uganda Limited and airtime.

With a total investment of 2.5B Uganda shillings by CCBU aims to ensure that the promotion reaches every single Consumer.

To participate, consumers are required to send the unique code to 6688 and stand a chance to win weekly prizes and enter a weekly grand draw that will give them a chance to win tickets to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

According to Isaac Sekasi, the Business Development and Commercialization Director at Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, this UTC promotion is an opportunity for soccer lovers across the country to enjoy the world cup games while sipping on their favorite drink and winning exciting prizes.

“Coca-Cola has been an official FIFA World Cup Sponsor, proudly participating in over 10 World Cup tournaments. This ‘Believe and Win UG’ promotion is our opportunity to bring the World Cup excitement happening in Qatar to our consumers’ homes across Uganda through exciting prizes such as Television sets, Multichoice decoders, mobile phones and airtime to keep communicating with their friends through the season,” he noted.

“In the spirit of being passionate about our consumers and customers, we have a whole range of activities planned during the world cup and this is just part of our way of saying we appreciate you.

To reach consumers across the country, Coca-Cola teams will be running regional roadshows and rewarding winners in those regions.

