KAMPALA – Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga has relieved Martin Ojara Mapenduzi from his position as the chairperson of Public Accounts Committee (Local Government).

The Bardege-Layibi Division MP, is known for the movement of a motion to impeach Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality MP) from the coveted Parliamentary Commission.

Zaake was accused of insulting the then deputy speaker Anita Among through his Twitter handle in breach of the code of conduct for a Member of Parliament since they are required to conduct themselves in a manner that maintains and strengthen public trust and confidence in the integrity of Parliament.

“Gilbert Olanya is taking over from Hon. Mapenduzi as chairperson of Public Accounts is one of the four accountability committees led by the opposition,” Mpuuga announced.

In the same vein, Mpuuga also named Nakimuli Helen and Kalungu East MP, Francis Katabaazi as the new shadow ministers for fisheries and East African Community Affairs respectively.

Nakimuli replaces Baale county MP, Tebandeke Charles while Katabaazi will replace Hon. Olanya.

Mapenduzi’s woes

Mapenduzi’s was selected by the leading opposition formation in Parliament National Unity Platform (NUP) in June 2021.

However, this relationship turned sour the moment Mapenduzi participated in the impeachment of Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality MP) from the coveted Parliamentary Commission.

Suffice to note, Zaake’s impeachment on March 9, 2022 followed a barrage of insults he aimed at the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Among on social media. This was after Anita Among made a joke on Zaake’s previous state

Zaake in an angry feat didn’t take in well getting out of his way to use insensitive language against the speaker.

