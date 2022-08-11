NAIROBI – The provisional results for Kenya’s presidential race indicate that Raila Odinga is now leading his rival William Ruto.

Time check 08:02 am, Raila Odinga of AZIMIO stands at 51.78% with 5,221,202 votes.

His opponent William Ruto of UDA is at 47.55% with 4,795,184 Votes.

Other candidates; George Wajackoyah of RPK has 0.44% (44,472 Votes) whereas David Waihiga of AGANO stands at 0.23% (23,120 Votes).

Per now, a total of 10,084,516 votes cast has been counted.

31,662 of 46,229 polling stations have been counted.

The winner of presidential elections needs 50% + 1 of the valid votes cast and at least 25% votes in more than 24 counties.

NB: Final results will be announced by the electoral body

