KAMPALA — The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) are set to hold a three-day blended 27th Annual Seminar of Accountants Conference.

The annual conference to run from 31 August to 2 September 2022 will be held at the Imperial Resort Beach Hotel, Entebbe.

The theme for the Seminar is Resilience in a Dynamic Environment.

The theme was selected based on the prevalent persistent disruptions and the need for accountants to remain steadfast in their service to their organisations and communities.

“Accountants hold pivotal roles in organisations. Therefore, it is important for them to equip themselves for various scenarios through continuous learning so that they can adequately support organisations and the communities; and learning should go beyond the technical, to the softer aspects as well,” said CPA Derick Nkajja.

The ICPAU Annual Seminar is the largest gathering of professionals in Uganda. This year’s Seminar is expected to attract over 1500 accountants. The Seminar was introduced in 1995 to provide an opportunity for accountants to grow their knowledge in the non-technical aspects of life in order to improve their ability to cope with everyday challenges in relationships, health, mindset and personal finance, among others.

The topics for the 27th ICPAU Annual Seminar include: strategic mindset shift for business development, emerging trends in the accountancy profession, investment opportunities for personal development, back pains, maintaining a healthy marriage for a stable family, keeping organisations afloat amid global disruptions, transitioning from employment to self-employment, and decolonising the mind.

With the 27th Annual Seminar, ICPAU is celebrating thirty years of existence and service to the country, having been established in 1992 by an Act of Parliament.

Among the key achievements over the thirty years, ICPAU has examined and qualified 4,589 accountants, 1,808 Accounting Technicians and 67 Certified Tax Advisors. The roll of Certified Public Accountants in Uganda currently stands at approximately 3,700 regular subscribers.

Additionally, there exists a robust professional accountancy education framework, a growing demand for professional accountancy education, a solid regulatory framework, and enhanced financial reporting in Uganda owing to the Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards.

The 27th Annual Seminar is supported by the Umeme, National Social Security Fund, Ernst & Young, Deposit Protection Fund, CaseWare Africa, Uganda Reinsurance Company, KPMG, Centenary Rural Development Bank, Ediomu & Co., Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), Statewide Insurance Company (SWICO), Summit Consulting Ltd.

