KAMPALA — Known for her dynamic and aggressive mobilization skills, it was not a hard decision for NRM Chairman and President of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to choose Hadija Namyalo Uzeiye as the new Senior Presidential Advisor/Head, Office of the National Chairman.

Thrilling information from reliable sources have it that, there is now excitement among the NRM cadres mostly the “Bazukulu Ba Museveni” after there own was given bigger assignment by the President.

Hadija’s deployment comes days after Mzee was quoted during the International Youth day celebrations that were held in Gulu, “I joined the Bazukulu at Kaunda Grounds in Gulu for the celebrations to mark International Youth Day. It is a good coincidence that I am commissioning the Regional ICT infrastructure and E-Government services on this very day. We should support the digital transformation agenda. This year’s theme is calling for youth participation in the Parish Development Model and indeed, I urge every progressive youth to ensure that their grandparents and parents become the LAST PEOPLE to work for ekida kyonka (subsistence way of life)”

The Office of the National Chairman NRM is established in accordance with chapter 4; clause 14 sub section 1 of the NRM Constitution as adopted on 31st March, 2003 which spells out the roles of the National Chairman of NRM.

The Office is created largely to support the National Chairman to implement the principles and policies of the NRM and other things necessary for the good of NRM.

The National Chairman of the NRM is the supreme leader of the Party. He is the Chairperson of the National Conference (NC) and the National Executive Council (NEC) and he convenes and presides over their meetings. He is the Chief Spokesperson of NRM and he gives guidance to all NRM organs including the NRM Secretariat. He ensures that the policies and principles of NRM are implemented.

President Yoweri Museveni is a man of strong convictions and rare courage.

He takes risks and pursues national interests above his personal comfort and safety. He is a result-oriented leader, whose calling to politics is borne out of a deep and unwavering commitment to finding lasting solutions to the challenges of society.

He displays exceptional understanding of the historical and social challenges of African societies. This is what inspired his direct involvement in the liberation and emancipation of his countrymen and women.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is a man of strong convictions and rare courage. He takes risks and pursues national interests above his personal comfort and safety. He is a result-oriented leader, whose calling to politics is borne out of a deep and unwavering commitment to finding lasting solutions to the challenges of society.

He displays exceptional understanding of the historical and social challenges of African societies. This is what inspired his direct involvement in the liberation and emancipation of his countrymen and women.

