KAMPALA – People hailing from greater Masaka are set to meet and network for a cause in a first-of-a-kind festival. Dubbed the ‘Greater Masaka Fete’ the event will bring together all people hailing from Masaka for a family day out.

Addressing the media in Kampala yesterday, TV star, Faridah Nakazibwe, the brain behind the fete said they chose to call it a fete because it is special in its own way.

She said much as the festival had to happen before the pandemic, it now comes at a time where people are thirsty to meet and network outside from their home confinement.

According to Nakazibwe, she came up with the fete to impact her home base in Masaka. She explains that Masaka being a new city, has its own challenges but if people come together and work with the leaders, a lot can be achieved.

She said they will get proceeds from the event to cater for proper garbage disposal in the city to ensure it is clean.

“As a person who wants to grow their nation, I looked at how I can impact. This year we are focusing on garbage. We shall work hand in hand with the city administrators and see that we buy dustbins for proper garbage disposal in Masaka City. We also plan to build public toilets in Kalangala.”

She said people from greater Masaka are always proud of where they come from, something that has helped them to impact the country in different sectors where they operate.

“Let us not just be proud of where we come from, we are taking it a notch higher. It is a pilot this year but we want to make it big and bigger in the coming years,” she said.

The fete will happen for two days, one day will be in Kampala at the Lugogo Cricket Oval on September 17 and the other will be at the Masaka Recreation Centre on September 24.

It will have lots of entertainment from specifically artists hailing from greater Masaka will be an opportunity for people from the region to meet and network for contact widening.

This festival is sponsored by Faridah Nakazibwe’s Smile Nakazibwe Foundation. It will be partnering with Uganda Breweries, Spark TV, NTV, UBC, Star TV, Buddu FM, Bukedde TV, FM and Newspaper, Uganda Waragi and CBS FM.

Speaking on behalf of CBS FM, Radio Presenter Patricko Mujuuka said Greater Masaka is one of their biggest fan bases in Uganda and they have been good for their business continuity, something that prompted them to be part of the fete.

“Sanitation and garbage connection is more of a national cause than a regional cause. If the city is not clean we shall all be affected. Masaka is in Buganda and CBS is the Kingdom mouthpiece. We are fully in to make sure we use our fan base to make the fete big in Kampala.”

Martin Tugume from Uganda Breweries shared that the beer company decided to get on board so that they can be part of the bigger picture of impacting lives.

He said they would so much want to be part of life-changing causes and committed the company’s availability for sponsorship of the same for the next five years.

