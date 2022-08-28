KAMPALA – Government through the ministry of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance has released the funeral programme for the late Gen. Elly Tumwhine

The Late General Elly Tumwine died at Agha Khan Hospital Nairobi on wee hurs of Thursday. His remains were flown into the country onFriday evening.

The former security minister will on Sunday, 28 August 2022 at 4.00pm be accorded an official vigil at his home in Nakasero, Kampala, according to Dr. Chris Baryomansi, Minister of ICT.

On Monday, the country will hold national prayers at Kololo Independence grounds at 8:00am.

The late will be buried on Tuesday at his home in Rwebikoma, Kazo District.

Military background

Joining the army in 1978, Tumwine later joined then rebel leader Yoweri Museveni to the bush to form the National Resistance Army (NRA).

In 1984, he was named commander of the army, a post he held for three years until 1987, when he was succeeded by General Salim Saleh.

In September 2005, he was promoted to the rank of general in the UPDF and chairperson of the UPDF General Court Martial in Makindye where among the persons arraigned before him was opposition strongman, Dr.Kizza Besigye and charged with treason.

The case was later transferred to the civilian court.

During his career, Gen Tumwine also served as Minister of State for Defence in 1989, Director General of the External Security Organization (ESO) from 1994 until 1996, presidential adviser on security from 1996 until 1998, chairman of the High Command Appeals Committee from 1986 until 1999.

Tumwine has also previously represented the UPDF in Parliament.

