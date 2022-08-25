KAMPALA — The Government Chief Whip, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua has said the departed Gen. Elly Tumwine is going to be remembered as a patriot, revolutionary and historical member of the National Resistance Movement, army commander, and promulgator of the 1995 Constitution.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament on Thursday, hours after Tumwine was pronounced dead from the Kenyan capital Nairobi, Obua expressed that the deceased exhibited a rare level of sacrifice when he decided to leave his teaching job to join the Luwero bush war.

“The late Hon. Gen. Elly Tumwine will be remembered as one of the historical members of the National Resistance Army/ Movement who fought and came to power in 1986,” said Obua.

According to the Government Chief Whip, the contribution of Gen. Tumwine during the establishment of the 1995 Constitution is another significant legacy the late will be remembered for.

“The general will also be remembered as one of those who participated in the promulgation of the 1995 Constitution. The country has remained in one piece because of their contribution,” said Obua.

Obua asserted that the general, credited for firing the first bullet during the attack on Kabamba barracks, left a number of good lessons to be emulated by many.

“We draw a number of lessons from the life Gen. Tumwine lived including making a personal decision to join the army to defend his people and the beloved country at all costs,” he said.

Adding: “The strong desire to defend his country saw him (Tumwine) become the army commander, a position he dedicatedly served.”

The Government Chief Whip emphasized that the years Tumwine served in Parliament as an army representative registered enormous contributions.

“I served with Gen. Tumwine in the 8th, 9th and 10th Parliament. I knew him at a personal level and can testify to the enormous contributions he made in legislating for peace, order and development of Uganda,” he said.

