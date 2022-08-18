KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni, also the Commander in Chief of the armed forces has appointed and transferred General Officers and Senior Officers of the UPDF.
According to Defence Spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, below are Museveni’s appointments.
Maj Gen Hudson Mukasa appointed Deputy General Officer Commanding-Reserve Forces
Maj Gen George Igumba appointed Commandant Senior Command and Staff College – Kimaka
Maj Gen Lucky J Kidega appointed Camp Commandant
Brig Gen Geoffrey Kaweesa Kigozi appointed Deputy Chief of Personnel and Administration
Brig Gen Hassan Kimbowa appointed Adjutant General Headquarters
Brig Gen Ssenkumba Eugene Ssebugwawo appointed Chief of Personnel and Administration
Brig Gen Godwin Karugaba appointed Deputy Chief of Logistics and Engineering
Brig Gen Mwanje Ssekiranda appointed Chief of Staff – Reserve Forces
Brig Gen Ronald Solomon Bigirwa appointed Defence Advisor – Tanzania
Brig Gen Stephen Tumwesigye Kashure appointed Chief of Staff – Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre
Brig Gen Simon Nicholas Ocan appointed Defence Advisor – Burundi
Brig Gen Metland K Bitumbika appointed General Manager Defence Forces Shop Uganda Ltd
Brig Gen Augustine Kamyuka Kyazze appointed Commandant – Defence General Deport
Brig Gen Francis Chemengich Chemo appointed Defence Advisor – Somalia
Brig Gen Julius Bagonza appointed Director Personnel and Administration-Air Forces
Col Justus Besisira appointed Director – Recruitment
Col Fred Zakye appointed Defence Advisor – Ethiopia
Cal Daniel Erasmus Omoding appointed Defence Advisor Belgium-Brussels
Col James Kato Kalyebara appointed Commander Royal Guards
Col Herbert Kyabihende Makanga appointed Deputy Chief Inspector General of Military Equipment
Col David Tweheyo appointed College Secretary – National Defence College Uganda
Col Peter Buyungo appointed Defence Advisor – USA
Col Silver Changa Muhwezi appointed Deputy Commandant Senior Command and Staff College – Kimaka
Col Emmanuel David Muhanguzi appointed Acting Chief of Policy and Plans
Col Simon Peter Oyoo appointed Defence Advisor – India
Col Allan Matsiko appointed a Director in SFC
Col Nicholas Nyesiga appointed Director of Personnel
Col Deogratias Asiimwe Akliki appointed Deputy Defence Spokesperson
Col AG. Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira appointed Defence Advisor – SAUDI ARABIA
Lt Col Samson Henry Nabeeta appointed Director Estates
Lt Col Ronald Kagyenyi appointed Director Inspectorate
Lt Col Moses Wilson Ssentonga appointed Director of Music
Lt Col Duncan R Kafeero appointed a Deputy Director in SFC
Lt Col Ronald Kungu Kakurungu appointed Deputy Director of Strategic Communications
Lt Col Betty Musuya Wanyera appointed Director Women Affairs
