KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni, also the Commander in Chief of the armed forces has appointed and transferred General Officers and Senior Officers of the UPDF.

According to Defence Spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, below are Museveni’s appointments.

Maj Gen Hudson Mukasa appointed Deputy General Officer Commanding-Reserve Forces

Maj Gen George Igumba appointed Commandant Senior Command and Staff College – Kimaka

Maj Gen Lucky J Kidega appointed Camp Commandant

Brig Gen Geoffrey Kaweesa Kigozi appointed Deputy Chief of Personnel and Administration

Brig Gen Hassan Kimbowa appointed Adjutant General Headquarters

Brig Gen Ssenkumba Eugene Ssebugwawo appointed Chief of Personnel and Administration

Brig Gen Godwin Karugaba appointed Deputy Chief of Logistics and Engineering

Brig Gen Mwanje Ssekiranda appointed Chief of Staff – Reserve Forces

Brig Gen Ronald Solomon Bigirwa appointed Defence Advisor – Tanzania

Brig Gen Stephen Tumwesigye Kashure appointed Chief of Staff – Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre

Brig Gen Simon Nicholas Ocan appointed Defence Advisor – Burundi

Brig Gen Metland K Bitumbika appointed General Manager Defence Forces Shop Uganda Ltd

Brig Gen Augustine Kamyuka Kyazze appointed Commandant – Defence General Deport

Brig Gen Francis Chemengich Chemo appointed Defence Advisor – Somalia

Brig Gen Julius Bagonza appointed Director Personnel and Administration-Air Forces

Col Justus Besisira appointed Director – Recruitment

Col Fred Zakye appointed Defence Advisor – Ethiopia

Cal Daniel Erasmus Omoding appointed Defence Advisor Belgium-Brussels

Col James Kato Kalyebara appointed Commander Royal Guards

Col Herbert Kyabihende Makanga appointed Deputy Chief Inspector General of Military Equipment

Col David Tweheyo appointed College Secretary – National Defence College Uganda

Col Peter Buyungo appointed Defence Advisor – USA

Col Silver Changa Muhwezi appointed Deputy Commandant Senior Command and Staff College – Kimaka

Col Emmanuel David Muhanguzi appointed Acting Chief of Policy and Plans

Col Simon Peter Oyoo appointed Defence Advisor – India

Col Allan Matsiko appointed a Director in SFC

Col Nicholas Nyesiga appointed Director of Personnel

Col Deogratias Asiimwe Akliki appointed Deputy Defence Spokesperson

Col AG. Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira appointed Defence Advisor – SAUDI ARABIA

Lt Col Samson Henry Nabeeta appointed Director Estates

Lt Col Ronald Kagyenyi appointed Director Inspectorate

Lt Col Moses Wilson Ssentonga appointed Director of Music

Lt Col Duncan R Kafeero appointed a Deputy Director in SFC

Lt Col Ronald Kungu Kakurungu appointed Deputy Director of Strategic Communications

Lt Col Betty Musuya Wanyera appointed Director Women Affairs

