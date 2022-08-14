KAMPALA – Former Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine has been rushed for medical attention in Nairobi, Kenya.

The revelation was made by Defence Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye on Saturday, refuting social media reports that the General was dead. He was revealed that the General was in critical condition.

“I have not been informed yet. I will communicate when told,” he said.

Also, family sources, according to the State-owned New Vision confirmed that Gen. was battling cancer-related complications.

