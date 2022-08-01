KAMPALA-The nomination of candidates to contest in the by-election for Member of Parliament for Bukimbiri County and Gogonyo County constituencies will be conducted starting Monday, August 1, 2022.

According to a statement from the Electoral Commission (EC), the nominations will be conducted at the Office of the Returning Officer in the above districts beginning at 9am and ending at 5pm.

“Aspiring candidates will be required to fulfill all the requirements for the nomination for Member of Parliament,” reads a statement from EC.

The nomination exercise will end on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for seven (7) days, that is, from Wednesday, August 3 till Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Polling and tallying of results for by-election of Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday, August 11, 2022

