The nomination of candidates to contest in the by-election for Member of Parliament for Bukimbiri County and Gogonyo County constituencies will be conducted starting Monday 1st August 2022.

The nominations will be conducted at the Office of the Returning Officer in the above districts beginning at 9am and ending at 5pm.

Aspiring candidates will be required to fulfil all the requirements for the nomination for Member of Parliament.

The nomination exercise will end on Tuesday 2nd August 2022.

Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for seven (7) days, that is, from Wednesday 3rd August till Tuesday 9th August, 2022.

Polling and tallying of results for by-election of Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday 11th August, 2022.

