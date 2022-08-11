KAMPALA – Voting for by-election of Member of Parliament for Bukimbiri County Constituency Kisoro District and Gogonyo County Constituency in Pallisa District takes place on Thursday.

In Bukimbiri County, polling will take place in all the seventy-two (72) polling stations in the Constituency, starting at 7:00am till 4:00pm, while voting in Gogonyo County will take place at sixty-two (62) polling stations in the Constituency, starting at 7:00am and will close at 4:00pm.

Four candidates are contesting in the by-election of Member of Parliament for Bukimbiri County Constituency and they are: Kwizera Eddie Wa-Gahungu (NRM); Mutabazi Edward (Independent); Owebeyi James (FDC) and Turyagenda Asgario (Independent).

Three candidates were nominated to contest for by-election of Member of Parliament for Gogonyo County Constituency, and they are: Okoboi Joseph Opolot (NUP); Orone Derrick (NRM) and Bantalib Issa Taligola.

On 10th August 2022, the Commission received a notice of withdrawal of candidature from Bantalib Issa Taligola (Independent). The notice of withdrawal complies with Section 19(a) of the Parliamentary Elections Act.

However, by the time of receipt of the withdrawal notice, the Commission had already finalized the printing and dispatch of the ballot papers for the by-election, which include the particulars of Bantalib Issa Taligola.

A notice of withdrawal of candidature will be posted at each polling station in Gogonyo County to warn voters against casting vote for former candidate, Bantalib Issa Taligola, as any vote cast for him will be invalid.

The two candidates who remain in the race are Okoboi Joseph Opolot (NUP); Orone Derrick (NRM).

Bukimbiri and Gogonyo Parliamentary constituencies fell vacant following a court ruling that set aside the results of the 2021 Parliamentary Elections.

