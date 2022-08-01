KAMPALA – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo has on Monday handed over ten (10) out of thirteen (13) vehicles received from the government to hard-to-reach stations in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The stations include Bundibugyo, Kanungu, Kaabong, Nakapiripirit, Amolatar, Kabale, Moroto, Kotido, Mbale Resident State Attorney Offices and Luwero Regional Office.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the office of the Resident State Attorney, Nakawa, the DPP said, the Top Management decided to prioritise hard-to-reach stations due to the difficulty in accessing them and insecurity in some of the areas.

She explained that the vehicles would enhance prosecution services as they would ensure the availability of the Prosecutors at their stations and in court. She thanked the government for funding the purchase of the vehicles.

Mr. John Baptist Asiimwe, the Deputy DPP – Management Support Services observed that “Transport as a component of welfare affects performance.” He cautioned the recipients of the vehicles against using them for unofficial duties.

The Accounting Officer/Undersecretary, Ms. Kainza Agnes Nzogi stressed that the purchase of the vehicles was prioritised to facilitate the movement of the Prosecutors, ease their work, ensure their safety and the safety of case files. She cautioned the recipients against moving with the vehicles upon transfer to other stations and abuse of right of way on the road.

