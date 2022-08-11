KYOTERA– Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has August 10, 2022, rescued a girl who had been kidnapped and was going to be forced into marriage.

This follows a video that went viral on social media of a 15 year old girl being carried into a car forcefully by various men. Different people reacted to the video calling it an act of violating human rights.

CID boss Dr Tom Magambo immediately ordered a probe into the matter and ordered immediate action into the popular practice.

In a statement, Magambo noted that Naome is a student of Kabale SS who lost her father years ago and left her uncle to take over the household and also married the mother.

“The aunt and the mother were both involved in the act of marrying her off to 50year old Abel Arinaitwe. Luckily, by the time officers came to her rescue, she had not been sexually harassed because the aunt was still around negotiating with her to accept the marriage proposal,” he said..

“Okukyiriza” is a common practice in the western region where a girl is dragged away into marriage against her will.

According to Minister Frank Tumwebaze, okukyiriza is an act of kidnap that all leaders should fight against.

“All leaders in society must fight this repugnant and criminal practice of underage forced marriages. Stop selling our girls.” He said in a tweet.

Authorities say that everyone involved in the act will be arrested since they have all been identified.

