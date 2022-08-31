KAMPALA – On 25th August 2022 British High Commissioner to Uganda Kate Airey OBE hosted the 2022/2023 Ugandan Chevening scholars and Commonwealth scholars to congratulate them and bid them farewell before they embark on their masters or PHD studies in the UK.

Chevening is the UK government’s international scholarship scheme and has been running since 1983. It offers a fully funded one-year master’s degree in any field at top class UK Universities and is aimed at developing global leaders. Since its inception Uganda has produced over 290 Chevening beneficiaries and has an active Alumni association.

Commonwealth Scholarships offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (CSC) enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development. The CSC offers Masters’, PHDs and Fellowships and aims to promote equity and inclusion, reward merit, and deliver widespread access, especially to those from disadvantaged backgrounds

To date, over 35,000 people have taken up a Commonwealth Scholarship since the first group of 175 Scholars arrived in the UK in 1960. During those six decades, the scheme has constantly developed, adapting to the very different world of a 56-nation Commonwealth of today. Uganda boosts of a portfolio of over 1700 beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme.

This year’s Chevening and Commonwealth send-off event was an opportunity for the scholars to interact with each other, meet key stakeholders from the Ministry of Education as well as staff members of the British High Commission.

In her remarks to the scholars British High Commissioner to Uganda Kate said “I am very proud of the British education system, 1 in every 7 global leaders studied in the UK. You should count yourself as some of the brightest minds in your respective fields. The reason you were chosen for these scholarships is because we believe in you and see the potential you have to make a difference to Uganda. I look forward to seeing what positive changes you make to this country on your return.”

The Chevening application period for academic year 2023/2024 is currently open and will close on 1 November 2022. Applicants can apply through www.chevening.org/apply. The scholarship offers full financial support to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university, whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

The Commonwealth scholarships application period for academic year 2023/2024 is currently open and will close on 09 September 2022.

