NAIROBI – Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declared William Ruto as the President-elect.

William Ruto of UDA was declared by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday 15th August, 2022.

According to IEBC, Ruto beat his rival Raila Odinga after getting 50.49% against Odinga’s 48.85 percent.

In his maiden speech, Ruto vowed to work with “all leaders” as he was declared winner of a closely-fought poll, attempting to ease tensions after the outcome sparked a split in the election commission and fears of violence.

“There is no room for vengeance,” Ruto said, adding, “I am acutely aware that our country is at a stage where we need all hands on deck.”

