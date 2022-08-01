KAMPALA – The Chief Magistrate Court at the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court, Kololo presided over by Her Worship Aciro Joan-Chief Magistrate has convicted Apac District Local Government Principal Internal Auditor Eyul Sam Johnny of Causing Financial Loss of Thirteen Million Seven Hundred Fifty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred Forty Uganda Shillings.

Eyul Sam Johnny, the former Principal Internal Auditor of Apac District and Senior Auditor at National Council of Sports was faulted for continuing to receive monthly salaries simultaneously from two different MDAs to wit; Apac District Local Government and National Council of Sports to the tune of Thirteen Million Seven Hundred Fifty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred Forty Uganda Shillings.

Baine Stanley Moses, Chief State Attorney in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions led the prosecution where the accused was tried for Causing Financial Loss according to Section 20(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009 (as amended).

Upon conviction, Eyul Sam was sentenced to a fine of UGX 4,500,000/= and in default, to serve a term of three (3) years imprisonment. Court made a compensation order against the convict in favour of Apac District Local Government for the recovery of the Thirteen Million Seven Hundred Fifty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred Forty Uganda Shillings the convict illegally obtained. The convict was in addition disqualified from holding any public office for a period of ten (10) years from the date of sentence.

