KAMPALA– Twelve officers from Uganda Police Force have completed a one-year peace keeping mission in Somalia.

The officers were received this Monday by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) John Niwagira, the Director Operations at Uganda Police Force at Police headquarters, Naguru.

“Welcome back to your country Uganda and thanks for representing our country. I know it has not been an easy task but thank you for perseverance.” The Director applauded the officers.

He added that the experience obtained will contribute greatly to their curriculum vitae (CVs) as they serve in different capacity within and outside police.

AIGP Niwagira further advised the certified peace keepers to make proper use of the money got to change their lives for the betterment of their families.

The officers were headed by ACP Ecotu and successful completed the one year mission on June 30,2022.

Uganda is one of the East African countries taking part in peace missions in somalia with their headquarters in Mogadishu. Other countries are, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Burundi.

Related