KAMPALA – “You can’t give what you don’t have. If you don’t have you, rather say you don’t have but you can’t keep promising what you can’t fulfill. You will find the public out there complaining that, why are MPs paid very high, are we scientists? And yet we get very little money,” those were remarks by Speaker Anita Among as she was reacting on the selective salary enhancements for teachers.

Having enhanced their allowances with a tune of Shs192 billion, it means today, an MP bags about Shs40 million per month.

Among, while presiding over the House on Wednesday said there is a need to create some kind of equity, arguing that there are no people who are more important than others.

The Minister of Public Service, Muruli Mukasa noted that government remains committed to enhancing the salaries of public servants in a phased manner with the Pay Policy Principles and Targets approved by Cabinet in 2017. He notes that UNATU, arts teachers body did not give a ninety days notice as required under Section 7(2) of the Act.

The Opposition Shadow Minister of Education, Brenda Nabukenya while presenting an alternative statement in reponse to the Minister’s statement, said that the statement is full of Government’s wish to transform the country through science against humanities is being made without evidence from anywhere in the world.

She noted that the move to treat workers of the same level differently is in total contravention of Art. 21 & 40(2) of the Constitution which provides for equity amongst Ugandans who are providing similar services.

While responding to the Minister’s statement, the Opposition Chief Whip John Baptist Nambeshe noted that the statement is shallow as it didn’t have a commitment on whether government will constitute a Salaries Review Board/ Commission.

Kalungu West MP, Joseph Ssewungu told the House that “no one should lie that teachers in schools are teaching, they are not teaching because they were sent back under duress.”

UNATU recently put an end on the strike having met the President and other government top officials.

