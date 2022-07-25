KAMPALA- Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Dr Dorothy Kisaka has said vendors and hawkers shall not be allowed to return to the city streets.

She made the remarks while on an interview on NBS TV morning show on Monday, July 25,2022.

“We had taken hawking to a different level where someone walks with the whole shop. We are locating vendor spaces out of the city so that they can first settle there,” she said in an interview.

She added, ” We were also dealing with coming out of COVID19, so we had received many vendors from markets working on the streets. Having to get them off the streets was a tough thing we had to do and continue to do.”

According to Kisaka, the move is aimed at making Kampala a “smart” city.

“I am calling upon the dwellers in our city to call it a smart city. Let’s move to something more permanent where the city thrives. The collective conscience must be awakened to where we are going,” she said.

She further insisted on KCCA’s move to create a boda boda free zone in the city.

“We can’t have hundreds of thousands of boda bodas in the city. We are working to ensure we cater to the boda boda riders without just pushing them out of the city, registration, and also creating boda boda-free zones,” said Kisaka.

KCCA ED revealed that they have developed a working relationship with Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and his team to ease their work.

“Every fortnight, we meet and share operational plans for the city. They are the ones to help set the stage, they ask the questions, and we answer,” she said.

She noted that Lukwago as a politician has to defend his voters.

“We are a solid team at City Hall, but we are not afraid of defending what we disagree with,” she said.

Related

Continue Reading