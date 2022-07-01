KAMPALA — Uganda National Roads Authority in partnership with MTN Mobile Money Uganda, has launched a payment option for topping up the upesi card at the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway using Mobile Money.

The Entebbe Expressway has a road toll fee system that requires payment to grant access for usage. A fee of different amounts is levied at the toll gates and access is granted to the different classes of motor vehicles and motor bikes.

Officiating at the launch, UNRA Executive Director, Ms. Allen Kagina commenting further on providing ease for road users using cash remarked,

“We are privileged to inform our Road users that today, we are launching the first option in Partnership with MTN Uganda.”

Commenting on the update, the General Manager of EGIS that is managing the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, Mr. Yavuz Cagatay said:

“This update will not only ease the Upesi card recharge exercise but also make it convenient and easy for the road users to reload their Upesi cards from any place and not come to our points of sale which was hectic for them. This mobile money option is only available for the Upesi card users.”

Speaking at the launch of the MTN Mobile Money Upesi card top-up, Richard Yego, the Managing Director of MTN Mobile Money Limited said that: “The partnership between MTN Mobile Money and UNRA will facilitate safe and convenient fee top-ups on the Upesi card that allows motorists to access passage on the Entebbe Express highway. All one needs is to log into the MoMo app or use USSD to top up their Upesi card.”

MTN Uganda is committed to developing digital solutions that deliver the benefits of a modern connected world to all its customers as enshrined in its ambition for 2025 which is set to position MTN as the leading provider of digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

How to top up via USSD

• Subscriber dials the USSD Short Code (165456#)

• Selects Card type

• Enter Card number.

• Confirm and proceed

How to top up through the MoMo App.

• Log into the MoMo App

• Select Pay bill

• Fees and Taxes

• UNRA

• Follow prompts

