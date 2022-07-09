KAMPALA – The Uganda National Roads Authority – UNRA has revealed that “the Kampala Flyover construction physical works progress is now at 65% and works is expected to be complete by December 2022.

According to the roads construction body, the under construction flyover will improve traffic flow within the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) by decongesting the Central Business District (CBD) of Kampala through construction of the Kampala flyover. He added that the major components of this project include the flyover bridge structure, underpass, pedestrian bridges, road upgrading and improvement of junctions to improve travel within the city.

This was said by Eng. Samuel Muhoozi, the UNRA Director Roads and Bridges Development (DRBD) while inspecting the ongoing works of the project construction and road upgrading project on Friday.

“Due to the rapidly increasing traffic demand within Kampala city for many years, there has been a public outcry because of traffic congestion within the city,” he said.

The project has also undertaken major drainage improvements to mitigate flooding around Clock Tower, Shoprite & Nsambya Mukwano road.

The project is divided into two Lots: Lot 1 covering the section from Queensway to Entebbe Road/Shoprite Junction, Nsambya Road, Ggaba road up to Nsambya Hospital Junction, Mukwano road including Kibuli Junction.

Lot 2 – spans from the end of Lot 1 along Mukwano road up through Access Road, Part of Yusuf Lule Road to Garden City Roundabout and part of Jinja road up to Wampewo round about.

The project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Government of Uganda is under construction by Shimizu Konoike Joint Venture and the consultant is Nippon Koei.

