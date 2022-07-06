KAMPALA – The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has directed Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to present a comprehensive statement on the plight of teachers, detailing Government interventions and plans to address the matter holistically and sustainably.

The issue of teacher’s salary disparities was raised by Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal saying that salary disparities between Arts and Science teachers has resulted in recent industrial action by Arts teachers.

“There is even a situation where the salary of a science teacher doubles one of the head teachers,” Ogwang urged.

On 14th June 2022, the Speaker adjourned the House to July 5th after the presentation of the National Budget, to allow MPs engage into their constituency work especially enlightening voters on the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Opposition Whip, John Baptist Nambeshe said the selective salary enhancement for teachers was discriminatory in nature and has opened a paradoxical box.

“Government is even on notice and we are likely to have many more including that from health workers.”

Nambeshe called the house to also prevail over the powers that be in the event that we do not have a salary remuneration review commission that could harmonize wages for public sector workers.

Teachers under their umbrella Uganda National Teacher’s Union (UNATU) have agreed to end the strike and go back to class. After meeting with the President at Kololo this week, they called off the strike something that some teachers describe as a betrayal by the leadership.

