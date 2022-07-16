MASAKA-The traffic police at Masaka Central Police Station has Saturday, July 16, 2022, registered a fatal accident at around 4:30am where all occupants died on spot at Kyarushowe swamp along the Masaka- Kampala highway.

According to Traffic and Road Safety Spokesperson ASP Faridah Nampiima, the accident involved motor vehicle reg no UBH 902U (fuso fighter) which was traveling from Masaka side heading to Kampala and motor vehicle reg no UBE 756C (Toyota wish).

She noted that the cause of the accident has been attributed to the driver of the Toyota wish who left his lane and moved to the lane of the fuso causing a head on collision killing five people who were occupants in the Toyota Wish.

“The occupants have been identified as NO. 65577 PC Bwesigye Cleopus, a police officer attached to crime Intelligence department of Katwe Police station in Kampala, together with his family members, identified as Nyagoma silomena aged 3 years, Nyakato Falestine aged 3 years, Kiiza Darliton aged 1 year, Kemigisha Maria Gorreti, a female adult and Twesigye chripus aged 31,” she said in a statement.

Nampiima revealed that the bodies have been conveyed to Masaka City Mortuary for postmortem examination.

“We continue to remind all road users to be vigilant while using the roads and further call upon all road users to change their attitude while using the road,” she said.

