KAMPALA – The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday morning donated a total of 5 metric tonnes of dates to the government of Uganda to deliver to the people of Karamoja who are currently starving.

The donation delivered by the Saudi Arabia Ambassador in Uganda H.E. Jamal M.H. Al Madani was received and flagged off by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Handing over the donation, Jamal said, “This is a donation from Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the King of Saudi Arabia. We hope that it will help our brothers and sisters in Karamoja through this difficult time.”

Premier Nabbanja welcomed the donation, saying that the nutritious fruits will help Karimajong to gain the lost energy.

“On behalf of the government, the President of the Republic of Uganda, allow me to welcome and appreciate the contribution the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made to the people of Uganda, especially our people who are dying of hunger in Karamoja. The dates are so nutritious. They are energy-giving foods and they last longer in the stomach and I believe our people are going to enjoy them. So, I want to thank you so much.”

To date, nearly 50 people have died from hunger in the Karamoja with many residents now eating grass to survive, lawmakers from the region said Tuesday.

However, the government through Prime Minister’s Office has come out to the rescue of the victims. On Tuesday, the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Hilary Onek, flagged off 552 metric tonnes of maize flour and 238 metric tonnes of beans at the Office of Prime Minister Stores in Namanve, Wakiso District.

This is the second time the government is sending food to Karamoja in two weeks. It sent 2,000 metric tonnes of food last week.

Mr Onek said the food is targeting 600,000 people in Kotido, Kaabong, Moroto, Napak, Karenga and Nabilatuk districts that are worst hit by famine.

He attributed the hunger to effects of climate change, cattle rustling and insecurity.

