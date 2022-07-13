KAMPALA — National Unity Platform (NUP) has July 12, 2022 launched their new headquarters in Makerere- Kavule, Kawempe division with construction set to commence.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony party Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi revealed that Kamwokya has become small for them since they have grown and continue to grow.

“Many times when we want to have big functions, we inconvenience our party President to allow us to use his compound because he has an expansive compound,” he said.

He added, “we have, over time, managed to salvage this place and have now finally acquired this place, so the headquarters of the National Unity Platform is going to be established here.”

According to Ssenyonyi, the place in Kamwokya might not continue to be their headquarters; however, it will continue to be a place they shall use as a party.

“We have future plans to perhaps make it a training center for our people.” He noted.

The ground breaking ceremony led by Party President Robert Kyagulanyi also involved revealing the architectural plan with the photographic interpretation of what the structure they want to have will look like.

“Very pleased today to lay the foundation stone for the establishment of the NUP headquarters in Bwaise, Kavule. Those who dismissed us as a mere wave will soon realise that we are a serious group, committed to leading the liberation struggle to its accomplishment,” he said.

Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, the leader of Opposition noted that, “NUP now has a permanent home, and the people of Uganda know that our struggle is a permanent struggle for restoring sanity and a sense of permanent democracy in Uganda.”

