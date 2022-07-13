KAMPALA — President Museveni has on Wednesday July 13 hosted and held talks with American Oscar award winning movie actor, Terrence Dashon Howard over boosting Uganda’s tourism and investment.

The movie actor was invited into the country by Amb. Abbey Walusimbi, a Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs in his efforts to entice historical diasporas to come to Uganda and take up investment.

The Wednesday engagement was also attended by a number of government officials including Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze, ICT Minister Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo and CEO UTB, Lilly Ajarova.

The other included officials from NITA-U and Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

President Museveni who welcomed Mr. Howard to Uganda assured him government should he be interested in taking up any investment role in Uganda.

On his behalf, Mr. Terrence thanked the President for a strong Pan-African spirit that has enabled him to take a centre stage in uniting Africa.

“Your Excellency I once again commend you for your Office through the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi through whom I was made to learn of your great effort and initiative to encourage historical Diasporas to return to Africa to take part in the development of our cradle land,” Howard said.

Howard added: “I am exceedingly happy with visiting Uganda. It was one of my dream African destinations to visit. I thank my friends Hon. Frank Tumwebaze and Isaac Kigozi for the hospitality and the support so far.”

As a scientist, Howard revealed plans to invest in the ICT sector, the entertainment industry, real estate among others.

“I have been awarded 96 patents in Science and Technology and have discovered a new math. My purpose and mission is to bring balance to our planet by restoring a safe place for the animal kingdom to thrive and to bring Mankind into a new era of Truth, Love and Consciousness!” Howard said.

He noted that he is looking forward to exploring more of Uganda’s heritage in the country side including visiting the Ankole cows and the Gorillas.

“Uganda is a beautiful Country and its people and the food are great. I pledge to you Mr. President that when I return, I shall spread the word to the world about Uganda’s Beauty and tourism potential,” Howard committed.

Howard was received in the country by the Minister of Agriculture, Frank Tumwebaze and the wife early this week and he is expected to hold meetings with more government officials as well as holding tourism activities across the country.

