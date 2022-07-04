KAMPALA- President Yoweri Museveni has advised striking teachers to go back and teach as there will be no pay rise for them.

He made the remarks while meeting with leaders of the Uganda National Teacher’s Union (UNATU) in their regional clusters at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on July 4,2022.

According to Museveni while government acknowledges the issues raised by the Arts teachers, they are also aware of salary issues from other workers; the army, Police officers, among others who are equally important to the growth and development of the country.

“We have provided a position as government and pledged to competitively remunerate workers guided by a science-led strategy. This does not mean we have forgotten others, but we are choosing to prioritise the few and others can come later. We must finish one problem at a time,” he said.

He noted that arts teachers insist that government should use the available resources to improve salaries across the board.

“Whilst this is possible, it does not solve the salary issue. It is sprinkling, where everyone will get a little and then next year everyone strikes,” said Museveni.

He said they have a strategy and no one should disrupt them.

“We are aware of the issues and we are committed to handling them. Therefore, my advice to the teachers is that they should go back and teach,” he advised.

