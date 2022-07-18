KAMPALA-Uganda Police Spokesperson CP Fred Enanga has revealed that the murdered Uganda Christian University (UCU) student of Law Batungura Bewonti was fatally wounded by a blow from a broken glass bottle, causing sharp force trauma.

The murder occurred on Thursday, July 14,2022 during the final round of the Guild Presidential Campaigns, at Makerere University after he was attacked near Nsibirwa Hall junction.

Enanga explained that the victim rushed to the washrooms at Nsibirwa Hall, where his colleagues picked and transported him to the University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The cause of death was hemorrhagic shock following sharp force trauma,” he said in a statement dated July 18, 2022.

He noted that the incident remains under investigation by their Joint Specialist teams, part of which is to examine the possible linkages to aggressive behavior of both external groups ferried into the campaigns and the student brigades created from within the University.

“ So far, 3 suspects who include; Hon. Kabuye Frank, MP Kassanda, Ssekiddde Allan and Kabuurwa Muzafaru, are being charged to court, with incitement to violence, as we consolidate the facts surrounding the brutal murder of the victim,” he said.

He furher added that efforts are in place to trace for all the other external perpetrators of violence, who are still at large.

“We are also interesting ourselves in the student brigades of North Coat Revolutionary Army (NRA), RAT Guard Brigade (RGB) and Oxegeble Guard Brigade (OGB), who are hired during political and social activities at the University.”

According to Enanaga, the victim who had come to rally support for his former high school friend, Tukamushaba Justus, the Guild Presidential Candidate on FDC ticket was part of the North Coat Revolutionary Army that was guarding the FDC candidate while the NUP candidate was being guarded by the RAT Guard Brigade.

“It is this group that allegedly sparked violence as they were leaving the venue for the incoming FDC group. The NRM candidate was being guarded by the Oxegeble Guard Brigade. The CCTV footages, other video footages and accounts from witnesses have enabled us to generate lists of perpetrators to the violence.”

He has called upon all stakeholders to come together with a common goal of stopping such kinds of tragedies.

“There is no justification whatsoever, for such acts of violence in Universities. We should instead have empathy, care and compassion for one another. We pledge to continue working with the University in stopping the toxic culture of violence at different campuses; through physical violence education and prevention programs,” Enanga promised.

