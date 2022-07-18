SOROTI – The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has called on the populace of Soroti City to choose only NRM candidates, arguing that they will monitor and follow up on government projects and services to ensure proper service delivery to the intended beneficiaries.

Dr Aceng made the call during an impromptu inspection visit to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital. The minister, who, was joined by the State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Peter Ogwang and NRN Director for Mobilisation, Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde, visited all government health facilities, including those which are privately owned.

“Soroti needs serious leaders who will cooperate with the government in ensuring that all resources reach out to our people. NRM is committed to serving our people because we were entrusted with leadership by the people,” Dr Aceng said.

She says the government is fully commitment to the revamp of Soroti Regional Referral Hospital. She also disclosed plans of transforming the hospital into a modern facility.

Ogwang thanked the minister for ensuring that health workers’ salaries are enhanced. He noted that the development would motivate health workers to work more efficiently.

Seninde urged the people of Soroti East to vote for the right candidate to uplift the face of Soroti City.

“As a party, we are ready to work with Hon. Ariko in ensuring that people support government programs like Emyooga, and Parish Development Model to enable them to join the money economy since this is a term of socio-economic transformation,” Seninde said.

Related