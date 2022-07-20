KAMPALA – When people try to be like God, they get bad consequences and that’s what I have come to tell you about today, President Museveni has on Wednesday evening said as he addresses the nation on matters of national importance.

In a televised address, Museveni said, “Before this, we had had killings in Masaka, Wakiso, and by the ADF. I can assure you that whoever kills Ugandans will be held accountable. The ADF has paid a very heavy price, and we continue to hunt for them.”

“I want to start with the issue of some killings. We still have pigs that kill people.”

There was the killing of our LC3 in Kamwokya, the killing of a student, and killings in Karamoja.

He assured Ugandans that if anyone does harm to them, “the doer of the harm will pay.”

