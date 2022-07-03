Two people have died in a fatal accident at Lweera along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

The accident involving motor vehicle reg no UAV 310Y (Prado) and boda boda happened on Sunday morning at around 7:30am, according to ASP Faridah Nampiima, PRO, Traffic and Road Safety.

“The accident happened after a boda boda rider who was moving in front of the prado turned from left to right without indicating and in the process, the Prado driver tried to dodge the rider and ended up losing control of his vehicle, knocked the boda boda rider and killed him on spot. A one Yesse Mubangizi Kamanyire, an occupant of the vehicle died moments after reaching Nkozi Hospital.”

The boda boda rider has been identified as Lukyamuzi Samuel a 42-year-old.

Nampiima says that Prado which was being driven by one Tumusiime William was moving from Masaka side heading to Kampala.

She revealed that three other people who were passengers in the Prado including Kasagwa Ephraim a 72-year-old, sustained serious injuries “and he’s admitted at Nkozi hospital while Mugabi Philimon sustained minor injuries.”

“The cause of the accident has been attributed to the boda boda rider who carelessly turned off from the road,” she said in a statement.

