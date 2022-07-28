SOROTI-National Resistance Movement ’s Ariko Herbert is the Member of Parliament(MP) elect for Soroti City East the Electoral commission has confirmed.

According to the Soroti City returning officer Ms Christine Eyu, Ariko polled 9,407 votes against FDC’s Moses Attan who garnered 8,771 votes.

“Accordingly as the returning officer of Soroti City, electoral district and in accordance with section 58(1) of the Parliamentary Election Act,(as ammended) i hereby declare Ariko Herbert Edmund Okworu who has obtained the largest number of votes, to be the elected candidate for Soroti East Div constituency,” she noted.

Election was characterized by massive arrests of opposition figures and raids on their camps plus allegations of pre-ticked ballots.

In April 2020 Parliament approved the creation of 15 cities with Soroti, Hoima and Lira scheduled to be operational in July 2021 but in May 2020, Parliament brought forward their commencement date to July 2020.

Soroti City was inaugurated on 11 Aug 2020 and it was then that the Soroti City East constituency was created and the constituency participated in the 2021 elections electing FDC’s Mr Moses Attan as their MP.

But the seat fell vacant in May after the high court annulled the victory of FDC’s Attan urging that the election of Attan was conducted in non-existent wards of Aloet and Opiyai in Soroti City ordering for Soroti East Constituency by-elections.

Related