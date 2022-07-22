KAMPALA – The Parliamentary Appointments Committee has approved Norbert Mao as the Minister for Justice and Constitutional affairs.

Beatrice Akello has also been approved as the State Minister for Economic Monitoring in the office of the President.

On Thursday, President Museveni, among others appointed the Chairman-General of the Democratic Party, Mao a day after the two signed an agreement to work together at the State House.

“By virtue of the authority conferred on the President by Articles 113(1) and 114 (1) of the 1995 constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint persons below as Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State,” said Museveni on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Mao, the president of Democratic Party, Uganda’s oldest political party, signed a working cooperation agreement with President Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) party at State House, Entebbe.

Accordingly, Museveni, also the National Chairman of NRM, signed on behalf of the party, while DP President General, Nobert Mao, signed on behalf of DP. NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong and that of DP, Dr. Gerald Siranda, also witnessed the signing.

President Museveni, after the signing, congratulated Mao upon agreeing to work on steering DP to work with the NRM.

On his part, Mao told President Museveni that he now has the historical opportunity to gather party members scattered all over Uganda.

