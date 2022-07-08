KAMPALA —Uganda Journalists Assiciation (UJA), a body that brings together journalists In Uganda, want Dr. David Ssenfuka’s herbal Medicine discovery formula patented with aid of government.

These say, this will help him to protect the research and highly improve the medicinal products that have changed Uganda’s research status in the arena of herbal research treatment in Africa and beyond for avoidance of fake duplications, but also to enable government realize much reasonable tax revenue collection.

“We want Mr. David Ssenfuka’s herbal medicinal discovery formula to acquire patent rights with aid of government to be able to protect them well and highly improve the medicinal products that have changed Uganda’s research status in the arena of herbal research treatment in Africa and beyond for avoidance of fake duplications, but also to enable government realize much reasonable tax revenue collection,” Moses Rukundo, the UJA President told reporters at Speke Hotel in Kampala.

Dr Senfuka, is a researcher and herbalist who has used his herbal medicine to cure diseases like cancer, diabetes, among others.

Among those that have testified is Mrs. Doreen Zziwa of Kasenge in Wakiso district who miraculously defeated breast cancer while pregnant after using treatment of the said herbal remedy.

Other impeccable senior citizens including among others, Hon. Justice John Bosco Katutsi Hon. Kasole Bwereere Lwanga, etc, have publicly given out testimonies of how they were liberated by Mr. Ssenfuka’s herbal medicines.

Rukundo said that journalists happen to come from the same society which has people with reported severe Diabetes and Cancer cases and they are seeking relentless cure, as UJA, they were forced to pick interest in Ssenfuka’s herbal solutions and start closely monitoring them through sampling the testifying stories of a few of those that have progressively been treated to properly have knowledge of what is being talked about.

The body wrote to the President Museveni— requesting him to underscore the importance of this innovation and give it his direct executive oversight.

Rukundo says President Museveni’s executive oversight will likely reduce the red tape mostly observed in Government initiatives and the corruption that usually meddles them.

“His direct supervision will invite hard work, dedication and timely delivery of the much-desired results of availing standardized drugs to the waiting public,” he said.

He also requested that government scientists that collaborated in discovering the therapeutic properties of this herbal medicine notably the Director of Research at the Natural Chemotherapeutics Research Institute, Dr. Grace Nambatya and her team be recognized, saying, since the time when John Peter Frank discovered Diabetes, it is this Institute that came out with these research discoveries that were a breakthrough for a declared cure of Diabetes, therefore that their recognition and honors should transcend boarders beyond Uganda.

They also requested that the team headed by Dr. Nambatya, be allocated a certain monetary benefit for The intellectual contributions as a way of recognizing their efforts but also promote the achievements worldwide as a way of appreciating their noble contributions of discovering the novel therapeutic properties of Ssenfuka’s herbal medicine.

