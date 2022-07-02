MBARARA – The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Migration Agency, has trained leaders from Western Uganda on ethical recruitment and safe labour migration pathways.

The training, which took place in Mbarara this week, is part of IOM Uganda’s project funded by the United States Department of State Trafficking in Persons Office through the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery (GFEMS).

The project aims at preventing exploitation of migrant workers from Uganda.

Participants included Resident District Commissioners, District and Subcounty local government chairpersons, and District Labour Officers from over 15 districts in Ankole, Bunyoro, Kigezi, Rwenzururu, and Tooro sub regions.

The training discussed ethical recruitment, migrant workers’ rights, and various labour migration policies.

